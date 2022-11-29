Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
World Cup
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Watch the latest episode of Get Stuck In
Watch the latest episode of Get Stuck In

Weekend racing preview: Watch Get Stuck In Part Five

By Sporting Life
16:47 · TUE November 29, 2022

Patrick Mullins, Andrew Cooper, Pat Fahy, Charlie Longsdon and Oliver Greenall join the regular panel on this week's show.

Andrew has the all-important Sandown weather and going updates ahead of the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase meeting this weekend while Pat is preparing Dunvegan for the Grade One feature.

Patrick has news of Gentleman De Mee, who is entered there, plus the recent impressive Closutton winners and his thoughts on Constitution Hill.

Charlie and Oliver both have high hopes of winning Saturday's Boylesports Becher Chase at Aintree and offer the inside track on Snow Leopardess and Gesskille, while Martin Dixon and Dan Barber join host Niall Hannity to look ahead to the big action, provide their best bets and highlight the horses you need to add to your trackers.

So Get Stuck In on the link below.

Get Stuck In: EP5 | Patrick Mullins, Oli Greenall, Pat Fahey & Charlie Lonsden

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING