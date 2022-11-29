Andrew has the all-important Sandown weather and going updates ahead of the Betfair Tingle Creek Chase meeting this weekend while Pat is preparing Dunvegan for the Grade One feature.

Patrick has news of Gentleman De Mee, who is entered there, plus the recent impressive Closutton winners and his thoughts on Constitution Hill.

Charlie and Oliver both have high hopes of winning Saturday's Boylesports Becher Chase at Aintree and offer the inside track on Snow Leopardess and Gesskille, while Martin Dixon and Dan Barber join host Niall Hannity to look ahead to the big action, provide their best bets and highlight the horses you need to add to your trackers.

