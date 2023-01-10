Sporting Life
Watch the latest episode of Get Stuck In

Weekend racing preview: Watch Get Stuck In Part Eight

By Sporting Life
16:13 · TUE January 10, 2023

Niall Hannity is joined by Ben Pauling and Chris Honour ahead of the Warwick Classic Chase, while Patrick Mullins updates us from Closutton and Noel Fehily basks in Grade 1 glory.

Index to GSI, episode 8:

00:00 Intro

00:23 Noel Fehily on the success of his Racing Syndicate and the recent performance of his team

04:58 Chris Honour on his Classic Chase hopes

09:21 Ben Pauling on his Lanzarote Hurdle runner, Classic Chase hopes and the good form of the yard

14:30 Martin and Dan's Weekend Fancies

16:05 Patrick Mullins on weekend runners Mr Incredible and Impaire Et Passe

18:42 Early Cheltenham Festival thoughts

21:28 Team Tracker

Get Stuck In: EP8 | Ben Pauling, Chris Honour, Noel Fehily & Patrick Mullins

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

