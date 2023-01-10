Niall Hannity is joined by Ben Pauling and Chris Honour ahead of the Warwick Classic Chase, while Patrick Mullins updates us from Closutton and Noel Fehily basks in Grade 1 glory.
Index to GSI, episode 8:
00:00 Intro
00:23 Noel Fehily on the success of his Racing Syndicate and the recent performance of his team
04:58 Chris Honour on his Classic Chase hopes
09:21 Ben Pauling on his Lanzarote Hurdle runner, Classic Chase hopes and the good form of the yard
14:30 Martin and Dan's Weekend Fancies
16:05 Patrick Mullins on weekend runners Mr Incredible and Impaire Et Passe
18:42 Early Cheltenham Festival thoughts
21:28 Team Tracker
