Index to GSI, episode 8:

00:00 Intro

00:23 Noel Fehily on the success of his Racing Syndicate and the recent performance of his team

04:58 Chris Honour on his Classic Chase hopes

09:21 Ben Pauling on his Lanzarote Hurdle runner, Classic Chase hopes and the good form of the yard

14:30 Martin and Dan's Weekend Fancies

16:05 Patrick Mullins on weekend runners Mr Incredible and Impaire Et Passe

18:42 Early Cheltenham Festival thoughts

21:28 Team Tracker