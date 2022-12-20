Sporting Life
Watch episode seven of Get Stuck In
Weekend racing preview: Watch Get Stuck In Christmas Special

By Sporting Life
16:14 · TUE December 20, 2022

It's Christmas...and Harry Cobden, Gordon Elliott and Patrick Mullins join our regular team to preview the key festive action.

Harry discusses the dilemma he faced in choosing between Bravemansgame and Hitman in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase but why in his opinion the biggest danger to the favourite is stabled elsewhere.

Gordon runs through his headline acts for Ireland at Christmas, Patrick has some names for the notebook as he identifies some exciting new recruits set to make their first starts for the Clossutton team.

Martin Dixon and Dan Barber also join host Niall Hannity to look ahead to the action - and there's a 66/1 Coral Welsh National fancy from Martin to end the show.

So Get Stuck In below.

Get Stuck In: EP7 | Gordon Elliott, Harry Cobden & Patrick Mullins

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

