Harry discusses the dilemma he faced in choosing between Bravemansgame and Hitman in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase but why in his opinion the biggest danger to the favourite is stabled elsewhere.

Gordon runs through his headline acts for Ireland at Christmas, Patrick has some names for the notebook as he identifies some exciting new recruits set to make their first starts for the Clossutton team.

Martin Dixon and Dan Barber also join host Niall Hannity to look ahead to the action - and there's a 66/1 Coral Welsh National fancy from Martin to end the show.

So Get Stuck In below.