This weekend’s two-day Newbury fixture often throws up a future star or two and there are plenty of fascinating entries this time around.

Take Friday’s Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises British EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes for starters. It’s attracted Commissioning who earned the big Timeform P and punchy master rating of 95 when winning on debut at Newmarket in July. A daughter of Kingman from the family of Capri, her next start is eagerly-awaited. In the same race there’s Cherry, who could make her racecourse debut for Juddmonte and Ralph Beckett. A daughter of Dubawi, she’s out of the useful Frankel mare Mori who herself was out of a half-sister to Midday.

Another Dubawi filly is Doom, trained by William Haggas and a daughter of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare turf winner Dank. She’s shown enough at home to warrant an entry in the Rockfel too. On the same card the Haynes Hanson & Clark Stakes has thrown up many a good horse – and the odd Derby winner – over the years. It might feature the second start of Highbank, another with a large Timeform P and in his case a master rating of 100 after a very taking debut win on the Newmarket July Course. Richard Hannon seems determined to test his mettle with no fewer than six entries. The obvious contender for him is Classic who made it third time lucky – you’ve guessed it on the July Course – last month and is progressive and already useful. But the handler has a couple of unraced colts in there too. King Sharjah is a son of Kingman who’s dam is out of a winning half-sister to Dubawi while Uncle fetched 90,000 as a yearling and is related to some fast horses.