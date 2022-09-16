This weekend’s two-day Newbury fixture often throws up a future star or two and there are plenty of fascinating entries this time around.
Take Friday’s Dubai Duty Free Full Of Surprises British EBF Fillies' Conditions Stakes for starters.
It’s attracted Commissioning who earned the big Timeform P and punchy master rating of 95 when winning on debut at Newmarket in July. A daughter of Kingman from the family of Capri, her next start is eagerly-awaited.
In the same race there’s Cherry, who could make her racecourse debut for Juddmonte and Ralph Beckett. A daughter of Dubawi, she’s out of the useful Frankel mare Mori who herself was out of a half-sister to Midday.
Another Dubawi filly is Doom, trained by William Haggas and a daughter of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare turf winner Dank. She’s shown enough at home to warrant an entry in the Rockfel too.
On the same card the Haynes Hanson & Clark Stakes has thrown up many a good horse – and the odd Derby winner – over the years.
It might feature the second start of Highbank, another with a large Timeform P and in his case a master rating of 100 after a very taking debut win on the Newmarket July Course.
Richard Hannon seems determined to test his mettle with no fewer than six entries. The obvious contender for him is Classic who made it third time lucky – you’ve guessed it on the July Course – last month and is progressive and already useful.
But the handler has a couple of unraced colts in there too. King Sharjah is a son of Kingman who’s dam is out of a winning half-sister to Dubawi while Uncle fetched 90,000 as a yearling and is related to some fast horses.
Highbank features among the entries for Saturday’s seven furlong novice stakes too – as do Exoplanet and Uncle.
Charlie Appleby, the trainer of Highbank, could turn to Striking Star, a son of Sea The Stars out of Rockfel Stakes winner Lucida.
William Haggas has Garden Route in there, by Galileo out of a South African winner who is closely related to Group One winners in the country.
King Power have a couple of interesting entries. Lieber Power is a 200,000 son of Cracksman with Andrew Balding while Fox Journey, who cost half as much at the sales, is with Sir Michael Stoute and a Roaring Lion colt from the family of Alexandrova.
Andrew Balding has made a flying start with his first batch of Juddmonte two-year-olds and Silvretta a daughter of Invincible Spirit out of a dam who is a half-sister to Special Duty, who has her one place in racing history having been awarded both the French and English 1000 Guineas.
And that’s even before we get to the Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes where form horse Persian Force will test the mettle of a flurry of potential improvers.
Arguably the most interesting is Sakheer who looked a colt of some talent when scooting home by six lengths at Haydock earlier in the month. Clive Cox won the race last year with Wings Of War and his Heroism made a big impression when winning on debut at Salisbury while Mustajaab showed a smart turn of foot and plenty of courage to win at Ffos Las last time. He's an interesting prospect.
