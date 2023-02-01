The seven-year-old, unbeaten in races under Rules including two runs over fences this season, is also in the Ladbrokes Novices’ Chase at the Dublin Racing Festival, but a trip to England is on the cards.

Speaking on this week’s Get Stuck In programme the trainer said: "It looks like we probably are going to Sandown at the moment.

"It looks a great race to go for, the race in Dublin looks a lot more competitive so at the moment we’re thinking of travelling.

"He’ll probably be our only runner at Sandown with a couple at Musselburgh on Sunday too."