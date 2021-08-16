Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Mrs Milner wins in fine style
Mrs Milner wins in fine style

Weekend racing news: Mrs Milner back at Limerick

By Sporting Life
16:37 · WED October 06, 2021

Cheltenham Festival heroine Mrs Milner is set to return to action on the Munster National undercard at Limerick on Sunday.

The Flemensfirth mare provided trainer Paul Nolan with his first winner for a decade at the showpiece meeting at Prestbury Park when charging home to land the Pertemps Final in March.

Mrs Milner subsequently sidestepped an engagement at the Punchestown Festival, but is reported to be ready to make her seasonal debut in this weekend’s Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Alainn Mares Hurdle.

“The plan at the moment is to run. She seems in good form, and we’d like to get her going again,” said Nolan. “Hopefully the ground will be safe and will stay on the safer side of good – that’s what we’re hoping for.

“You just have to be careful at this time of year, because the ground can change, and the last thing we want to do is jar her up on the first run of the season. We’ll start off over hurdles and see where we are. We can always change our mind as the season goes on.”

Betfair new customer offer

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?ShareTweetEmailLink

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING