The Flemensfirth mare provided trainer Paul Nolan with his first winner for a decade at the showpiece meeting at Prestbury Park when charging home to land the Pertemps Final in March.

Mrs Milner subsequently sidestepped an engagement at the Punchestown Festival, but is reported to be ready to make her seasonal debut in this weekend’s Irish Stallion Farms EBF Cailin Alainn Mares Hurdle.

“The plan at the moment is to run. She seems in good form, and we’d like to get her going again,” said Nolan. “Hopefully the ground will be safe and will stay on the safer side of good – that’s what we’re hoping for.

“You just have to be careful at this time of year, because the ground can change, and the last thing we want to do is jar her up on the first run of the season. We’ll start off over hurdles and see where we are. We can always change our mind as the season goes on.”