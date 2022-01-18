Owned by the Million In Mind partnership, the six-year-old has won both his starts over hurdles at Market Rasen and Catterick. Clearly blessed by stamina, Sherwood is not entertaining thoughts of the Cheltenham Festival this season and just hopes he is still training the Tiger Groom gelding next term given he will be heading to the sales in May.

“The fact we’ve won two means we’ve got to go upmarket a bit now,” said Sherwood. “The River Don has been mentioned, although I haven’t had a proper chat with Anthony (Bromley, racing manager) yet, I just want to see how he comes out of his race but he seems good.

“As the River Don is next weekend, it might just come a bit soon so we could wait for the Haydock race in the middle of February (19). He won’t have an entry for Cheltenham. He’s a horse who has only had three races in his life, so that would be too much. I think the River Don will be unlikely, he might have an entry, but I think it will be the Haydock race.