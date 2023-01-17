Henry Daly hopes Ascot can beat the big freeze on Saturday with Blenkinsop on target for the Royal Ascot Racing Club Holloway's Handicap Hurdle.

The six-year-old has been a revelation this season, winning four times, and his rating has risen to 131 from an opening 104. However connections hope he can go even higher as he learns to settle more in his races. Speaking on this week's Get Stuck In programme the trainer said: “I’ve never had a novice who’s got to 131 like this – it will be interesting to see where we end up. I hope we’re better than 131 and with a novice on that mark who is hopefully going to get better it makes it quite an interesting challenge to try and get him in the right races.”

Get Stuck In - Henry Daly discusses the progressive Blenkinsop

So what if Ascot does fall to the weather this weekend? “We have another option back there – in about three weeks which might suit perfectly well but he seems in good heart and hasn’t had much of a race yet this season. Saturday fits in quite well to run him if it works out," he added. Of Blenkinsop's improvement he said: "We thought he was well handicapped if he settled when he moved up in trip. Last season when he ran over hurdles he was so keen we couldn’t run him over his correct trip. “Most of the family want two-and-a-half or three miles and we had to run him at two. He ended up by default being very well handicapped. “He is still quite keen he was at Newbury and at Exeter this season but he’s improving as we go along on the settling front. He’s always been fine at home it’s when he’s in a race – it’s just how he is."