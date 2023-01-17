Henry Daly hopes Ascot can beat the big freeze on Saturday with Blenkinsop on target for the Royal Ascot Racing Club Holloway's Handicap Hurdle.
The six-year-old has been a revelation this season, winning four times, and his rating has risen to 131 from an opening 104.
However connections hope he can go even higher as he learns to settle more in his races.
Speaking on this week's Get Stuck In programme the trainer said: “I’ve never had a novice who’s got to 131 like this – it will be interesting to see where we end up. I hope we’re better than 131 and with a novice on that mark who is hopefully going to get better it makes it quite an interesting challenge to try and get him in the right races.”
So what if Ascot does fall to the weather this weekend?
“We have another option back there – in about three weeks which might suit perfectly well but he seems in good heart and hasn’t had much of a race yet this season. Saturday fits in quite well to run him if it works out," he added.
Of Blenkinsop's improvement he said: "We thought he was well handicapped if he settled when he moved up in trip. Last season when he ran over hurdles he was so keen we couldn’t run him over his correct trip.
“Most of the family want two-and-a-half or three miles and we had to run him at two. He ended up by default being very well handicapped.
“He is still quite keen he was at Newbury and at Exeter this season but he’s improving as we go along on the settling front. He’s always been fine at home it’s when he’s in a race – it’s just how he is."
Also on this week's Get Stuck In, Niall Hannity, Martin Dixon and Dan Barber are joined by Olly Murphy to look ahead to his weekend team and Kirkland Tellwright over whether Haydock will be able to stage their big card.
Dan and Martin have horses to add to your trackers plus a best weekend bet and an ante-post play for Cheltenham.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.