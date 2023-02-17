The 10-year-old goes for Grade 3 glory in the Red Mills Trial Hurdle after finishing third behind State Man last time out.

"I'm delighted to get back on him, it's his first time dropping out of Grade 1 level since 2020," Patrick said in the Mullins It Over mini podcast.

"I think it'll be nice ground, that will suit him, and on ratings we should be able to give away the weight. I'd be disappointed if he doesn't win. He's still a high-class horse. He won twice at Gowran at the start and it's a home game for us."

Patrick also talks about a fascinating Red Mills Chase featuring Haut En Couleurs and returning pair Janidil and Capodanno, before discussing his two bumper rides this weekend.

