Saturday racing preview: Newmarket or Windsor for Rhoscolyn

Connections of Rhoscolyn are weighing up options at Newmarket and Windsor this weekend for the progressive three-year-old.

Bought out of Charlie Hills’ stable and sent to David O’Meara, the Territories gelding won at Beverley three starts ago off a mark of 74 and his most recent victory at Epsom saw him raised to 104. He holds an entry in the Criterion Stakes at Newmarket and the Midsummer Stakes at Windsor on Saturday, with the latter a slight favourite at present. “I haven’t had a good look at both races yet. The Windsor race is over a mile and we’d have preferred to keep him over seven, but equally the Windsor race looks a bit less competitive,” said Chris Dixon, part of The Horse Watchers syndicate who own Rhoscolyn.

“The ground at Windsor will be pretty bad, which won’t be a bother for us, and it might mean that race cuts up a bit so it could mean we end up there. Also, David has another horse in the Newmarket race. “It’s caught us out how quickly he’s improved. We were confident he’d be rated 90 or higher when we bought him, but it’s taken us aback a bit, especially when he was beaten off 74 at Lingfield second time out this season. Three runs later he’s rated 104. “He’s doesn’t need cut, he won on quick ground at Haydock last year for Charlie Hills. We actually weren’t going to run him at Beverley when the ground turned soft there. It’s a good job we did.