Weekend entries: Monbeg Genius set to head to Kelso

Monbeg Genius, one of the leading fancies for this year’s Randox Grand National, is among 13 entries for Saturday’s bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso.
The British Horseracing Authority confirmed earlier this month the gelding would be permitted to run as he will not be affected by a restraint order placed on the assets of owners Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman.
Jonjo O’Neill trains the eight-year-old, who has not run since finishing third in the Coral Gold Cup back in December, with a setback scuppering any plans for a run subsequently.
Monbeg Genius is currently rated a general 16-1 chance for the National on April 13 and could clash with last year’s Premier Chase winner and fellow Aintree entry Empire Steel at Kelso.
Sail Away, Highland Hunter and Kinondo Kwetu also hold engagements for both races, while popular veteran Aye Right also features among the Kelso contenders.
Formby Novices’ Hurdle winner and third, Jango Baie and Cannock Park, headline 23 entries for the Grade Two bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle.
Last year’s bet365 Morebattle Hurdle victor Benson is set to carry top weight in this season’s renewal, which still has 26 entries.
Nicky Henderson’s Under Control and the Kerry Lee-trained Black Hawk Eagle currently lead the market.
