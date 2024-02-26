Weekend entries: Monbeg Genius set to head to Kelso

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed earlier this month the gelding would be permitted to run as he will not be affected by a restraint order placed on the assets of owners Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman.

Jonjo O’Neill trains the eight-year-old, who has not run since finishing third in the Coral Gold Cup back in December, with a setback scuppering any plans for a run subsequently.

Monbeg Genius is currently rated a general 16-1 chance for the National on April 13 and could clash with last year’s Premier Chase winner and fellow Aintree entry Empire Steel at Kelso.