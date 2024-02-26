Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
racing icon|
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Monbeg Genius - heads to Newbury
Monbeg Genius - runs at Kelso

Weekend entries: Monbeg Genius set to head to Kelso

By Sporting Life
14:11 · MON February 26, 2024

Monbeg Genius, one of the leading fancies for this year’s Randox Grand National, is among 13 entries for Saturday’s bet365 Premier Chase at Kelso.

The British Horseracing Authority confirmed earlier this month the gelding would be permitted to run as he will not be affected by a restraint order placed on the assets of owners Baroness Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman.

Jonjo O’Neill trains the eight-year-old, who has not run since finishing third in the Coral Gold Cup back in December, with a setback scuppering any plans for a run subsequently.

Monbeg Genius is currently rated a general 16-1 chance for the National on April 13 and could clash with last year’s Premier Chase winner and fellow Aintree entry Empire Steel at Kelso.

Sky Bet Festival Favourites

Sail Away, Highland Hunter and Kinondo Kwetu also hold engagements for both races, while popular veteran Aye Right also features among the Kelso contenders.

Formby Novices’ Hurdle winner and third, Jango Baie and Cannock Park, headline 23 entries for the Grade Two bet365 Premier Novices’ Hurdle.

Last year’s bet365 Morebattle Hurdle victor Benson is set to carry top weight in this season’s renewal, which still has 26 entries.

Nicky Henderson’s Under Control and the Kerry Lee-trained Black Hawk Eagle currently lead the market.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING

Sporting Life - Get Ahead Logo
Sporting Life
MY SPORTING LIFE
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Football data provided by
Opta Logo
Horse Racing Powered By
Timeform Logo
Featured EventsGold Chevron
CheltenhamGrand NationalRoyal Ascot
About usGold Chevron
About UsCareersMy Sporting LifeSporting Life appModern Slavery Statement
SupportGold Chevron
Contact UsFeedbackAccessibilitySafer Gambling
Betting & Free BetsGold Chevron
RacecardsFast ResultsScores & FixturesVidiprinterMy StableFree Bets
TipsGold Chevron
Racing TipsFootball TipsGolf TipsDarts TipsSnooker TipsTipping Records
Download the app
Apple App Store Image
Google Play Image
Check out our Podcasts
This Week's Acca Podcast
Taking The Reins Podcast
Sporting Life logo
Horse Racing Racing logo
Sporting Life Football logo
Privacy PolicyPrivacy StatementPrivacy Preference CentreCookie Policy
© 2024 Hestview Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
We are committed to Safer Gambling and have a number of self-help tools to help you manage your gambling. We also work with a number of independent charitable organisations who can offer help and answers any questions you may have.
Gamble Aware LogoGamble Helpline LogoGamstop LogoGordon Moody LogoSafer Gambling Standard LogoGamban Logo18+ LogoTake Time To Think Logo