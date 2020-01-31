Listen: Weekend Best Bets podcast covering racing, football, NFL, darts and Six Nations

Host David Ord is joined by Matt Brocklebank, Paul Higham and Chris Hammer to preview a wonderful weekend of sport.

They take a look at the weekend action in the Premier League including Manchester City’s trip to Tottenham on Sunday. The best bet though is at Old Trafford on Saturday – and spoiler alert – isn’t the home side.

They preview the feature action on both sides of the Irish Sea as the Dublin Racing Festival Betway Scilly Isles Novices' Chase take centre stage while we have selections for the Guinness Six Nations, PDC Masters and Super Bowl LIV.

Rachael Blackmore on the turf after Aspire Tower's fall1

Sea strikes as Tower falls

A Wave Of The Sea won a dramatic Tattersalls Ireland Spring Juvenile Hurdle in which favourite Aspire Tower fell at the final flight.

Last updated 2m
Check out the latest daily racing preview2

Sunday's racing preview

French import Saint Xavier can take the bet365 Scottish Stayers' Hurdle at Musselburgh, according to Keith Hamer.

Last updated 18m
Asterion Forlonge impresses at Leopardstown3

Asterion Forlonge stays unbeaten

The Willie Mullins-trained Asterion Forlonge (4/1) was a clear-cut winner of the Chanelle Pharma Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown.

Last updated 4m
Faugheen on his way to victory at Leopardstown4

Faugheen roars to Flogas glory

Faugheen rolled back the years to lead home a Willie Mullins one-two-three in the Flogas Novices' Chase at Leopardstown.

Last updated 9m
Sporting Life's NAP of the day5

Daily Nap: Milan the man

David Ord returns to the nap hotseat on Monday and he fancies an improving Sandy Thompson trained chaser to resume winning ways.

Last updated 14m

