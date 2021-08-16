Chacun Pour Soi is Sky Bet’s 6/5 favourite and I’m finding it hard to look past him on all known form and official ratings. It was a relief to see him back to his best at Punchestown on his final start of the season having bombed out in the Champion Chase and I guess if I were to play devil’s advocate, the ground could be a negative as it’s not as soft as he’s shown his best form on. Having said that, it’s a race that’s been kind to favourite-backers in recent years and I don’t see 2021 being any different.

The Betfair Tingle Creek Chase is the weekend highlight but has cut up to just the five runners. That isn’t unusual for this Grade 1, however, and big fields tend to be more unusual.

I have never been more thankful to be in the studio on Saturday, rather than out and about as wintery scenes were the order of the day up and down the country. It didn’t stop us enjoying some superb jumping, and for all the people who thought winter was never going to rear its sometime savage head, relax, it’s finally arrived.

Aintree stage some superb jumping too where eight horses have been declared for the Unibet Many Clouds Chase.

Dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll is set to make is reappearance in this race, but I don’t hold out much hope for his chances of winning as he was beaten 92 lengths over this course and distance on his final outing of last season in the Bowl Chase.

It could be that regulation chase fences don’t float his boat nowadays with cross country and National fences lighting his fire as he approaches the grand old age of 12. However, horses can make fools of us, but let’s just hope for a clear round.

Thankfully Colin Tizzard’s horses are back running to form and wouldn’t it be wonderful to see Native River win this for the veterans. He’s the winner of fourteen races, including the Gold Cup back in 2018 and he shouldn’t mind conditions providing he retains his old spark.

He won this a couple of years ago and the course and distance usually sees him run a decent race. He’s 9/4 second favourite behind Dan Skelton’s recent Paddy Power Gold Cup runner-up Protektorat, who’s 6/4 with Sky Bet on his first try at this 3m1f trip.

Then we have the Unibet Becher Handicap Chase which looks the most competitive race of the weekend. Sky Bet are paying 7 places instead of 4, so let’s try and find something at a decent price.

Speaking of oldies, Vieux Lion Rouge has an excellent record in this, but as he approaches his 13th birthday has he still got what it takes? He’s will try to win off 5lbs higher than the rating he won off last year and is 12/1 to land the hattrick.

He had jumped round these fences nine times before they finally caught him out in the Grand National back in April when he fell at the twentieth obstacle. Hopefully he can right that wrong as he bids to win this for a third time (he has also finished second in this). It won’t be easy for him but at this track he’s hard to ignore despite his elevated rating.

Le Breuil finished third in this last year and will run from 4lbs out of the handicap on Saturday, which means that he will carry 4lbs more than the rating the handicapper has allotted him. However, the fact trainer Ben Pauling is happy for him to do so, and the fact that he will still run off a mark 5lbs lower than when he ran well twelve months ago, means he should also be on the shortlist. He is my each-way selection at 12/1 with Sky Bet.