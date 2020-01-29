Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Wednesday January 29

Racing
The progressive Ply is fancied to complete a hat-trick at Kempton Park
David Clough · Tipster
Last Updated
January 29, 2020

David Clough makes Ginger Fox his best Wednesday bet and has a tip for every race at every meeting in the UK.

NAP: Ginger Fox 6.45 Kempton

Next best: En Famiille 4.45 Kempton

Ginger Fox can get back on the winning trail in the 32Red.com Handicap at Kempton.

David Loughnane's gelding finished with a flourish on stable debut, over a furlong shorter here, to bag his second career win two months ago.

The move up to seven furlongs appeared to suit, even though it did not bring a follow-up success at Wolverhampton.

Ginger Fox was then a beaten favourite back at six on his return to Kempton last time, when he did not quite go through with his run and might perhaps have been discomforted by losing a shoe.

He has been left alone for that two-length third and - with in-form record-breaker Hollie Doyle on board for the first time - looks weighted to play a significant role, albeit off a career-high rating after his improvement in new surroundings.

En Famille represents canny connections in the first division of the 32Red On The App Store Maiden Stakes, and can do them proud on his second career start.

Collateral form behind Summit Reach has Amy Murphy's gelding running very close to likely favourite King Of Arms.

En Famille can be expected to improve from a runner-up effort on his sole appearance to date, over this trip at Chelmsford, and is therefore worth an interest.

Hassaad will be making her 11th racecourse appearance and may be able to make her experience count in the 32Red Casino Fillies' Handicap.

Doyle returns on Archie Watson's four-year-old, who has also acquired cheekpieces for the first time and has put together a level of form of late that should make her very competitive in this type of race.

At Leicester, the Kirby Muxloe Claiming Hurdle is not a race for superstars and there is every chance in-form Baracalu will prove the master again in this modest grade.

Tristan Davidson's grey had little trouble taking care of a similar field at Market Rasen on Boxing Day - and the lightly-raced nine-year-old ought to be able to cope with a mere 3lb rise.

It looks as if Jedd O'Keeffe has found the right race too for handicap debutante Miah Grace half an hour later.

She must carry top weight in the William Hill Golden Miller Handicap Hurdle, but has potential for significant further improvement and demonstrated in her two novice wins at Hexham this season that she is very much at home in this deep ground.

Sporting Life tips:

KEMPTON: 4.45 En Famille, 5.15 New Zealander, 5.45 Rangali Island, 6.15 Hassaad, 6.45 GINGER FOX (NAP), 7.15 Champion Brogie, 7.45 Distant Applause, 8.15 Que Quieres.

LEICESTER: 1.45 Muckamore, 2.15 Pistol Whipped, 2.45 Baracalu, 3.15 Miah Grace, 3.45 Glance Back, 4.15 Man Of The North.

DOUBLE: Ginger Fox and En Famille.

