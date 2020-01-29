Free horse racing betting preview and tips for Wednesday January 29

NAP: Ginger Fox 6.45 Kempton

Next best: En Famiille 4.45 Kempton

Ginger Fox can get back on the winning trail in the 32Red.com Handicap at Kempton.

David Loughnane's gelding finished with a flourish on stable debut, over a furlong shorter here, to bag his second career win two months ago.

The move up to seven furlongs appeared to suit, even though it did not bring a follow-up success at Wolverhampton.

Ginger Fox was then a beaten favourite back at six on his return to Kempton last time, when he did not quite go through with his run and might perhaps have been discomforted by losing a shoe.

He has been left alone for that two-length third and - with in-form record-breaker Hollie Doyle on board for the first time - looks weighted to play a significant role, albeit off a career-high rating after his improvement in new surroundings.

En Famille represents canny connections in the first division of the 32Red On The App Store Maiden Stakes, and can do them proud on his second career start.

Collateral form behind Summit Reach has Amy Murphy's gelding running very close to likely favourite King Of Arms.

En Famille can be expected to improve from a runner-up effort on his sole appearance to date, over this trip at Chelmsford, and is therefore worth an interest.

Hassaad will be making her 11th racecourse appearance and may be able to make her experience count in the 32Red Casino Fillies' Handicap.

Doyle returns on Archie Watson's four-year-old, who has also acquired cheekpieces for the first time and has put together a level of form of late that should make her very competitive in this type of race.