Wednesday racing preview: Conflated expected to improve for reappearance

The nine-year-old won the Irish Gold Cup and the Savills Chase at Leopardstown last year and finished an honourable third in the Cheltenham Gold Cup at the Cheltenham Festival in March.

However, he has not been seen in competitive action since pulling up in the Aintree Bowl the following month, and Elliott admits there is plenty to work on in the fitness department.

“Conflated is in good form, but will come on for the run,” said the Cullentra handler. “He needed the run when starting off last season in Down Royal and will need the run even more this time. We need to get a run into him to see where we are with a view to going back to Down Royal again.”

Conflated is set to be joined by two stablemates in Delta Work and Hurricane Georgie.