Having won the Goodwood Cup, the Prix du Cadran and claimed a second Long Distance Cup in 2021, Alan King’s Trueshan made a successful start to last season in this one-mile-six-furlong Listed contest.

Unsuitable conditions meant he did not run again until carrying top-weight to victory in the Northumberland Plate on the all-weather Newcastle in June, after which he was placed in the Goodwood and Doncaster Cups before completing a Long Distance Cup hat-trick on Champions Day at Ascot.

With the ground in his favour, King is looking forward to getting Trueshan back on the track – but acknowledges his task is far from straightforward as he must concede 7lb to the Richard Hannon-trained Mojo Star, who filled the runner-up spot in the Derby and the St Leger in 2021 and was beaten just half a length into second by Kyprios on his only start of last term in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

King said: “It will be good to get him started and we’ve been very happy with him at home, but it’s a good renewal isn’t it?

“We’re taking on a Derby, St Leger and Gold Cup runner-up and giving him weight, but it looks a good starting point and I’m very happy with him, so we’ll see.

“He’s had a similar programme, so I would have thought he’ll be similar to where he was this time last year fitness-wise. He’s ready to start back, it will obviously bring him on but it will probably bring them all on a bit.”