Wednesday multiple bets, a key stat and Betfair Exchange plays including lay of the day

We round up the best Exchange bets, multiple choice options and list our top tips in this one stop shop for today’s action.

On The Exchange Lay of the day – CHIPOTLE (3.00 Goodwood)

He's a teak-tough, very good sprinting two-year-old but the Molecomb doesn't look tailormade for CHIPOTLE following the recent rain. His one below-par performance to date came on soft ground at Sandown and it will be at least that testing on Wednesday. He's favourite at the time of writing and one to take on. Place only – ZHUI FENG (5.20 Goodwood)

He's no spring chcken but he loves Goodwood and there's every chance ZHUI FENG can hit the frame in the Wednesday finale. He gets weight form all his rivals, handles cut in the ground and Jim Crowley takes the ride. He was fourth in this form a mark of 90 and has slipped to 82 now. He could again hit the frame.

Multiple Choice Each-way double LAVENDER'S BLUE - 2.25 Goodwood

She's long looked worth a try at seven furlongs and LAVENDER'S BLUE gets a crack at it in the Whispering Angel Oak Tree Stakes. Amanda Perrett's charge is dropping in class after taking in the Falmouth, Duke Of Cambridge and Dahlia Stakes in three starts this term. She was only a head and a neck behind winner Lady Bowthorpe in the latter and while what she finds off the bridle can be underwhelming, the way she goes through her races suggests this trip will suit. She'll handle the ground too. PERCY'S PRIDE - 4.45 Goodwood

She's won her last two but there has to be a chance the market is still underestimating PERCY'S PRIDE in the British EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap. The official winning margin at Ascot on handicap debut last time was only a head but William Knight's charge met trouble in running and battled on well. She'll sit handy which should be an advantage with the forecast pace not particularly strong and the daughter of Sir Percy is proven in soft ground. All-in-all she has a solid chance.

Likely Longshot ARBOY WILL (3.00 Goodwood)

The son of Ardad, a stallion who has done extremely well this season, produced a shock 150-1 victory at Windsor first time out in April and, after failing to give plenty of weight away next time on faster ground, was back in the winner's enclosure when defying 9st12lb in a small field nursery at Lingfield (Heavy) earlier in the month. On ratings, ARBOY WILL has much to find but he has plenty of pace, will be suited by the cut in the ground

Stat of the Day

Look we know Mark Johnston is very good at the Qatar Goodwood Festival - but whe it comes to the Unibet '15 To Go' Handicap he's exceptional. He's won four of the last ten runnings and had horses placed in many of the other renewals. ANNANDALE is more exposed than many of his rivals but he ran well at Sandown last time and will have been pointed at this for some time.