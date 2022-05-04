David Ord has a Lucky 15 for the opening day of the Chester May Festival on Wednesday.

A Lucky 15 consists of 15 bets: 4 singles, 6 doubles, 4 trebles, 1 four-fold. To place a multiple bet, select horses and options will appear in your betslip. An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if one horse places.

VINTAGE CLARETS – 2.05 Chester (NAP)

He shaped as if needing his reappearance at Newmarket and drawn three here, VINTAGE CLARETS looks interesting. Richard Fahey’s charge travelled sweetly on his return until tiring inside the distance and he’s been dropped three pounds since. The switch back to five furlongs looks a plus and he’s dangerous if getting back towards his best.

ABOVE THE CURVE - 2.40 Chester

Clearly there's significant guesswork involved but ABOVE THE CURVE looked a filly potentially out of the top drawer at Leopardstown and justifiably heads the market or the Cheshire Oaks. The daughter of American Pharoah was a strong 6/5 favourite on her return and quickly put two-and-a-half lengths between her and nearest pursuer Thoughts Of June inside the distance. Hello Jumeirah and Night Battle are other promising and unbeaten fillies in this but the selection, from the family of Giant's Causeway, is preferred. EVER GIVEN - 3.40 Chester

He enjoyed a profitable juvenile campaign, winning nurseries at this track and at Goodwood, and after bagging a big sales prize at York too, EVER GIVEN switches back to handicaps for his return. Hugo Palmer's charge does so from a mark 12 pounds above his last winning one but appeals as the sort sort to relish this test. A strong traveller with a good inside draw, he should be able to sit just behind the leaders and could potentially get the run of this.

HONITON - 4.15 Chester