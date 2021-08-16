A round-up of the action from Leopardstown on Wednesday where Royal Kahala returned to top form and Journey With Me retained his unbeaten record.

Royal Kahala lunged late to claim top honours in the Grade Three Advent Surety Irish EBF Mares Hurdle at Leopardstown. Narrowly denied by the reopposing Dysart Diamond in a Listed event at Punchestown last month, Peter Fahey’s 11/4 chance went one better with a neck verdict over Heaven Help Us under Kevin Sexton. “We’ll keep her to the mares’ races this season and next season when she goes over fences, I think she’ll really come into her own over two and a half or three miles,” said Fahey. “She’s been in great nick. She had a great comeback run and I think she’ll improve again from today. “That (Mares’ Hurdle at Cheltenham) will be the plan and she’ll have a run somewhere before then. “She’s just different gravy at home. The more rain that comes between now and Cheltenham the better.”

Journey With Me impressed in beating Kilcruit