Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham
Fast Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Paul Townend gives Chacun Pour Soi a pat down the neck

Cheltenham Festival runners & riders: Final fields, odds, times, video replays & racecards

By Sporting Life
11:01 · MON March 15, 2021

The final declarations have been made for day two at the Cheltenham Festival and we have all the racecards, video form and latest Sky Bet odds.

1.20pm Ballymore Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 5f

Will appear here...

  • Bear Ghylls
  • Bob Olinger
  • Bravemansgame
  • Does He Know
  • Gaillard du Mesnil
  • Keskonrisk
  • Optimise Prince
Paul Nicholls 2021 Cheltenham Festival Stable Tour

1.55pm Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Grade 1) 3m 80y

Will appear here...

  • Dickie Diver
  • Eklat de Rire
  • Fiddlerontheroof
  • Monkfish
  • Sporting John
  • The Big Breakaway

2.30pm Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 2m 5f

Will appear here...

  • Thomas Darby
  • Grand Roi
  • Koshari
  • Janika
  • Monte Cristo
  • Birchdale
  • Sayo
  • Saint Sonnet
  • Botox Has
  • Tea Clipper
  • Burbank
  • Craigneiche
  • Boreham Bill
  • Garo de Juilley
  • Heaven Help Us
  • Blue Sari
  • Dysart Diamond
  • Sneaky Getaway
  • Palmers Hill
  • Shakem Up'arry
  • Our Power
  • Shang Tang
  • Guard Your Dreams
  • Flic Ou Voyou
  • Nelson River
  • Dans Le Vent
  • Witness Protection (Reserve)
  • Breffniboy (Reserve)
Kim Bailey: Cheltenham Festival Memories

3.05pm Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 99y

Chacun Pour Soi will face nine rivals in the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham.

Willie Mullins’ odds-on favourite missed the race after a late setback 12 months ago – as did Altior, and unfortunately the same fate has befallen Nicky Henderson’s star again with an unsatisfactory scope the reason he misses out this year.

Chacun Pour Soi has yet to run at Cheltenham but has been ultra-impressive in everything he has done this season. Mullins has also declared Cilaos Emery.

In Altior’s absence, Chacun Pour Soi’s main danger on Wednesday may be Dan Skelton’s Nube Negra – who beat Altior comprehensively at Kempton over Christmas.

Defending champion Politologue will also put up a fight for Paul Nicholls, with the grey looking to add his name to an elite list of multiple winners. Nicholls also runs Greaneteen.

First Flow gained a first Grade One victory last time out when beating Politologue. He represents Kim Bailey, who will have been pleased to see Sunday evening’s rain – which has turned the Cheltenham ground soft.

Last year’s Arkle winner Put The Kettle On and Notebook run for Henry de Bromhead, while Harry Whittington’s Rouge Vif completes the field.

  • Chacun Pour Soi
  • Cilaos Emery
  • First Flow
  • Greaneteen
  • Notebook
  • Nube Negra
  • Politologue
  • Rouge Vif
  • Sceau Royal
  • Put The Kettle On
Cheltenham Festival: Day Two Preview

3.40pm Glenfarclas Cross Country Chase 3m 6f 37y

Will appear here...

  • Alpha des Obeaux
  • Artic Pearl
  • Balko des Flos
  • Defi Des Carres
  • Easysland
  • Hogan's Height
  • Kings Temptation
  • Kingswell Theatre
  • Le Breuil
  • Out Sam
  • Potters Corner
  • Some Neck
  • Tiger Roll
  • Vivas

4.15pm Johnny Henderson Grand Annual Handicap Chase (Grade 3) 2m 62y

Will appear here...

  • Duc des Genievres
  • Sizing Pottsie
  • Chosen Mate
  • Ibleo
  • Eclair de Beaufeu
  • Sky Pirate
  • Bun Doran
  • Us And Them
  • Moonlighter
  • Glen Forsa
  • Amoola Gold
  • Embittered
  • Zanza
  • Entoucas
  • On The Slopes
  • Ashutor
  • Not That Fuisse
  • Western Miller
  • Theinval
  • Capuccimix
  • Or Jaune De Somoza

Timeform

For industry-leading data, unique ratings and winner-finding Flags check out Race Cards and Race Passes at timeform.com. Get £10 free to spend on premium form and tips today when you register using voucher code SL10

4.50pm Weatherbys Champion Bumper (Grade 1) 2m 87y

Will appear here...

  • Chemical Energy
  • Cool Jet
  • Creggan White Hare
  • Fine Casting
  • Jack's A Legend
  • Kilcruit
  • Ramillies
  • Shearer
  • Sir Gerhard
  • Three Stripe Life
  • Wonderwall
  • Elle Est Belle
  • Grangee
  • I Like To Move It
  • Super Six

More from Sporting Life

Cheltenham Festival

Racecards

Fast results

Full results and free video replays

Horse racing news

Horse racing tips

Horse racing columnists

Download our free iOS and Android app

Football and other sports tips

Podcasts and video content

Like what you've read?

Most Read Racing

Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content