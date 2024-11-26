Sporting Life
Waterlogging threat to meetings
Waterlogging threat to meetings

Weather latest: Wetherby and Hereford call inspections

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Tue November 26, 2024 · 2h ago

Inspections have been called ahead of Wednesday's meetings at Wetherby and Hereford.

The West Yorkshire track will assess conditions at 3pm on Tuesday after the drainage dykes in the back straight burst leading to significant areas of standing water.

A dry day is forecast today and the track are hoping for the water to recede more rapidly than it has so far.

Hereford will stage a precautionary inspection at 7.30am, The track is currently raceable but overnight rain is forecast and that is scheduled to continue into Wednesday morning.

