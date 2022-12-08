A precautionary inspection had been called by clerk of the course Tom Ryall for 8am, however, that was brought forward.

Just after 7am Ryall and his team of staff were able to make an early call as temperatures had dropped to a bitterly cold minus 7.4C overnight, meaning there was very little chance of a thaw occurring given the maximum daytime temperature predicted was just 2C.

Racing goes ahead at Taunton, where, despite the mercury dropping down to around minus 2.5C, the forecasted 4/5C for after daybreak means there is little concern.

Newcastle went ahead but only after being given the green light at 10am.

Having initially called a 7.30am check, that was pushed back until 8.30am before daybreak.

The first look proved inconclusive so clerk of the course Eloise Quayle wanted to be sure and waited until a second inspection before giving the go ahead.

Temperatures dipped just below minus 1C overnight.

Racing goes ahead in Ireland on Thursday, with Clonmel passing its inspection.

Cheltenham’s big two-day meeting hangs in the balance with a precautionary inspection called for 7.30am on Friday, however, the Cross Country course will be inspected at 1pm on Thursday as that part of the track is unable to be covered.

Bangor’s meeting on Friday also needs to pass an 8am precautionary inspection.

Navan’s card on Saturday is subject to a 12pm precautionary inspection on Friday.

Clerk of the course Paddy Graffin said: “The ground at Navan is yielding to soft. We will have fresh ground on the hurdle track on Saturday however due to the forecast for widespread frost over the coming days there will a precautionary inspection at 12pm on Friday to determine the prospect for racing on Saturday.”

Prospects already look bleak ahead of Carlisle’s fixture on Sunday with an inspection called for 8.30am on Friday. Temperatures reached minus 9C in the back straight on Wednesday night.