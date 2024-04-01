Weather latest: Redcar and Nottingham meetings called off

The venue was due to stage a seven-race card but significant rain overnight left clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson with no option but to abandon.

He said: “The forecast changed yesterday afternoon and while we were expecting rain, it changed from a couple of millimetres to a significant amount overnight. We’ve had seven millimetres since 1am and it is still raining now with probably another 7mm forecast. It’s just been so wet all winter that it’s taken relatively little rain to push us over.”

Wednesday’s card at Nottingham, which was due to feature the Listed Further Flight Stakes, has also been called off.

Officials inspected the track at 8am on Monday but parts of the course remain unraceable following further overnight rain, with little prospect of sufficient improvement ahead of racing.