Weather latest: Race meetings at Redcar and the Curragh off due to waterlogging

The Curragh, who raced in soft conditions on Saturday, were due to host an eight-race card featuring the Group 2 Romanised Minstrel Stakes and the Group 3 Michael John Kennedy Memorial Stakes for fillies and mares.

However, Clerk of the Course Brendan Sheridan said in a tweet posted following a 7.30am inspection this morning: "Unfortunately we're in trouble as parts of the track are waterlogged.

"It's running off the hill and lying here. From 4.30pm to 8pm last night we got about 15-16mm pretty quickly and through last night until now we've had 23mm, with more rain given today. So we're unfit to race.

"We'll liaise with HRI going forward with regards to a new meeting (reschedule)."