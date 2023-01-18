All the latest news of inspections and abandonments with the cold-snap hitting fixtures.

At-a-glance guide

WEDNESDAY Wolverhampton - precautionary inspection 11.30am Newbury - abandoned Plumpton - abandoned THURSDAY Ludlow - abandoned Newcastle - abandoned Wincanton - inspection 8am Fairyhouse - inspection 3pm Wednesday FRIDAY Lingfield - abandoned Market Rasen - inspection midday Thursday

Wednesday’s card at Plumpton has been cancelled due to a frozen track. Clerk of the course Marcus Waters inspected the track at 8.30am and felt that conditions would not be raceable in time for the meeting to go ahead. He said: “We got down to minus 2C and we were at that temperature for most of the night. I thought the frost had got a bit worse from when I walked the track at 6am and with temperatures slow enough to rise today, we’re not sure we’ll be raceable later on today. “It’s very disappointing but we thought it was fairer to everyone to make a decision rather than delay.” With Newbury already called off, there will be no jumps racing in Britain for a second day. Wolverhampton’s all-weather card is subject to a second precautionary inspection at 11.30am following overnight snow. The track tweeted: "There will be a precautionary track inspection at 9.30 am. Forecast +5c with sunny periods, so remaining optimistic." Thursday’s National Hunt action hinges on an 8am inspection on raceday at Wincanton ahead of their Somerset National meeting, with Ludlow cancelled following an inspection on Wednesday morning.

Officials at Ludlow report the track to be frozen in places with further frost forecast. Newcastle’s Thursday card was called off on Tuesday for similar reasons while Friday’s fixture at Market Rasen, which features the Listed Alan Swinbank mares’ bumper, is subject to a noon inspection on Thursday. Fairyhouse will have to pass a 3pm inspection on Wednesday if the scheduled meeting on Thursday is to go ahead. Areas of the track are not fit for racing due to frozen ground, with temperatures not forecast to rise significantly.

Meanwhile officials at Ascot have admitted the change in forecast “may present some challenges” in being able to stage Saturday’s card – which is headlined by the LK Bennett Clarence House Chase. Temperatures dropped as low as minus 6C on Monday night through to Tuesday morning and clerk of the course Chris Stickles has indicated a changing forecast suggests the cold weather may now extend into the weekend. He said: “The going remains soft, good to soft in places on the chase track and good to soft, soft in places on the hurdles course. We’re obviously frozen on both courses in places this morning following minus 6C overnight and temperatures are still below freezing now. “The forecast now indicates that this cold spell could last into the weekend, so it has changed since yesterday. So that may present some challenges. “Temperatures aren’t due to get much above 4C on any given day and we’re still below freezing at the moment. Its not likely to get as cold as it did last night again currently, but although it’s not forecast to get as cold as it did last night it does look like sub-zero temperatures each night. We’ll continue to monitor and update accordingly.” Haydock are also “50-50” to stage their Saturday fixture where the use of frost covers may not be enough to save the Peter Marsh Chase card. “I would say we are 50-50 realistically,” said clerk of the course Kirkland Tellwright. “We were minus 3C last night and we’ve got several more nights to get through.