Weather latest | Warwick Saturday meeting abandoned

Saturday’s meetings at Warwick and Uttoxeter have been called off due to waterlogged tracks.
The fixture was due to feature both the Grade Two Kingmaker Novices’ Chase and the Listed Warwick Mares’ Hurdle, in which Cheltenham candidate You Wear It Well was due to run.
However, a total of 36 millimetres of rain fell at the track on Thursday, leaving the course unfit for action.
Clerk of the course Tom Ryall said: “We had 36mm in total yesterday, it started about 4am and carried on through to midnight. When we came in this morning, parts of the back straight where it runs parallel with Gog Brook are waterlogged as that was put on red alert last night, while the owners and trainers car park has flooded and that has spilled on to the track. We are basically about 50 per cent under water, so there is really no hope of racing.”
Newbury are now heavy, soft in places following more rain.
Friday’s meeting at Kempton got the go-ahead after a morning inspection, although an area of the track is riding heavy, while the other scheduled jumps fixture at Bangor was called off on Thursday afternoon.
