Officials at Market Rasen were due to inspect at noon on Sunday but made a slightly earlier decision after another cold night and little chance of any improvement in conditions.

It was the same story at Plumpton, where temperatures dipped to minus 7C, leaving clerk of the course Marcus Waters facing a straightforward decision.

He said: “We got down to minus 7C at 8am after minus 5/6C overnight and then at 11am it was still minus 1C.

“We walked the track and it actually wasn’t as bad we thought, but there were just a few areas. If it had got down to minus 3C the frost covers probably would have worked, but at that temperature it’s just got underneath.

“It’s the fourth successive night of frost and the temperature isn’t forecast to rise too much today.”

Lingfield and Wolverhampton are both due to race on Monday and while no problems have been reported at the first-named venue, Wolverhampton will have to pass a precautionary inspection at 10am.

Clerk of the course Fergus Cameron remains upbeat about their chances of going ahead.

He said: “We have about an inch of snow lying across the site with the possibilities of a few further flurries later this evening and an overnight frost.

“The track is dry underneath that snow so the plan is to look tomorrow morning with a view to removing the snow and making the track raceable mechanically. We remain fairly optimistic.”