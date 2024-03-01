Sporting Life
Newbury - testing ground expected
Newbury - called inspection

Weather latest: Newbury, Navan and Leopardstown all inspect

By Sporting Life
19:20 · FRI March 01, 2024

The prospect of further rain has prompted officials at Newbury to announce a precautionary inspection ahead of Saturday’s BetVictor Greatwood Gold Cup meeting.

While Friday’s six-race card at the Berkshire track took place in its entirety, conditions worsened throughout the day and a further seven to 12 millimetres of rain is forecast from early Saturday morning into the afternoon.

A precautionary check will be held at 8am to ensure the racing surface remains safe enough for day two of the meeting to go ahead.

Saturday’s Navan card, due to feature the Grade Three Flyingbolt Novice Chase and the Grade Two BoyleSports Webster Cup, is also under threat, with an inspection called for 7.30am, while Sunday’s meeting at Leopardstown is subject to an 8am inspection on Saturday.

https://m.skybet.com/horse-racing/newbury/handicap-chase-class-2-3m-1f-213y/33155902?aff=681&dcmp=SL_ED_RACING_SAT_NEWBURYMBAC

Lorcan Wyer, IHRB clerk of the course at Leopardstown said: “Following a further 13mm of precipitation which has fallen as snow since 8am this (Friday) morning, Leopardstown is currently unfit for racing as the track is covered in snow.

“Temperatures are currently rising and the snow is already starting to thaw and is turning to rain with bright spells and temperatures of seven degrees forecast for Saturday.

“With the current situation we feel it is prudent to call an 8am inspection to determine the prospects for the fixture scheduled to take place on Sunday.”

