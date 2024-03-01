Weather latest: Newbury, Navan and Leopardstown all inspect

While Friday’s six-race card at the Berkshire track took place in its entirety, conditions worsened throughout the day and a further seven to 12 millimetres of rain is forecast from early Saturday morning into the afternoon.

A precautionary check will be held at 8am to ensure the racing surface remains safe enough for day two of the meeting to go ahead.

Saturday’s Navan card, due to feature the Grade Three Flyingbolt Novice Chase and the Grade Two BoyleSports Webster Cup, is also under threat, with an inspection called for 7.30am, while Sunday’s meeting at Leopardstown is subject to an 8am inspection on Saturday.