Weather latest: Newbury and Fairyhouse pass inspections

The entire track was covered again after racing on Friday and was reported to be frost free underneath at inspection time.

Officials will, however, continue to monitor conditions with a further drop in temperatures expected before day break.

It was positive news, too, from Fairyhouse, where day one of the track’s Winter Festival also passed an inspection.

A second inspection was held at Doncaster at 9am, in order to check temperatures were rising sufficiently enough to lift the fleece covering the course and with a forecast of 2C officials deemed conditions fit for racing.

Bangor also passed an inspection for its all-hurdle card.

Leicester were due to inspect at 11.30am for Sunday’s fixture but will now have a look at 8am on raceday.