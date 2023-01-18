Sporting Life
Action from Lingfield on Monday
The cold weather is hitting racing

Weather latest: Meetings fall to frost

By Sporting Life
17:33 · WED January 18, 2023

All the latest news of inspections and abandonments with the cold-snap hitting fixtures.

At-a-glance guide

WEDNESDAY

Wolverhampton - ON

Southwell - ON

Newbury - abandoned

Plumpton - abandoned

THURSDAY

Ludlow - abandoned

Newcastle - abandoned

Wincanton - abandoned

Fairyhouse - abandoned

FRIDAY

Lingfield - abandoned

Market Rasen - inspection midday Thursday

There will be no jumps racing in Britain or Ireland on Thursday after frost accounted for cards at Wincanton and Fairyhouse.

Tuesday was a wipe-out on the National Hunt scene in Britain with Chepstow called off, while Wednesday cards at Plumpton and Newbury were also called off.

Get Stuck In - Patrick Mullins on Impaire Et Passe, Facile Vega, Blood Destiny and much more

Thursday’s potential jumps cards were cut to just Wincanton, with Newcastle cancelled on Tuesday and Ludlow abandoned following an inspection on Wednesday morning.

Officials at Wincanton had planned to inspect on raceday morning but with track reported to be still frozen on Wednesday afternoon, they made an early decision to cancel the fixture.

Market Rasen provides the next potential turf meeting on Friday, with Lingfield already called off.

The meeting is due to feature the Listed Alan Swinbank mares’ bumper, but the Lincolnshire venue must pass a noon inspection on Thursday if it is to go ahead, with the ground frozen in places.

Clerk of the course Jack Pryor said: “We have called an inspection for tomorrow and we will have to make an assessment of conditions then.

“We are going to need the weather to help us out a bit.

“We got up to 4.5C today, but we are aware we have another two nights of frost to come.”

Sporting Life app

Thursday’s fixture at Fairyhouse was called off following a 3pm inspection, although the card has already been rescheduled for next Wednesday.

Brendan Sheridan, IHRB clerk of the course said: “Following an inspection at Fairyhouse today, parts of the track remain unfit for racing.

“We have spoken with Met Eireann and with an unfavourable weather forecast again for tonight, we have no choice but to cancel tomorrow’s meeting. Having consulted with Horse Racing Ireland and with a rise in temperatures towards the weekend, this fixture will now take place on Wednesday, January 25.”

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

