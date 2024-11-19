Weather latest: Inspections latest

Hexham and Warwick will both stage inspections on Wednesday morning ahead of their scheduled fixtures.
There were some small areas of frost at the former track on Tuesday morning and a cold night is forecast again. They will inspect at 8am.
Officials at Warwick will stage a precautionary inspection at 7am after snow on Monday night through Tuesday morning. Temperatures overnight are expected to reach -1c.
Tuesday's evening meeting at Southwell was the first victim of the cold-snap after it was abandoned following heavy snow.
