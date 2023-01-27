At-a-glance guide

Cheltenham will hold a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on Saturday for Trials Day but the track is currently raceable.

The track brought forward a planned midday inspection on Friday and Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin said: "Temperatures remained positive overnight, and the ground has continued to thaw with the racing line now free from frost.

“The Going is currently Soft, Good to Soft in places on the New Course and Good to Soft, Soft in places on the Cross Country Course. Frost covers will be deployed today on the New Course in order to protect the ground from tonight’s forecast where temperatures could drop to -2c, therefore there will be a further Precautionary Inspection at 7:30am on Saturday."

“Due to significant improvements on course, the contingency plans to restage the raceday on Sunday 29th January are no longer in place.”

Huntingdon’s Friday card takes place after passing a morning inspection.