A frosty scene at Cheltenham Racecourse
A frosty scene at Cheltenham Racecourse

Weather latest: Cheltenham inspect again

By Sporting Life
11:02 · FRI January 27, 2023

At-a-glance guide

FRIDAY

Huntingdon - PASSED INSPECTION

Doncaster - No inspection planned

Lingfield - No inspection planned

Wolverhampton - No inspection planned

SATURDAY

Cheltenham - Inspection 7.30am Saturday

Doncaster - No inspection planned

Uttoxeter - No inspection planned

Lingfield - No inspection planned

Kempton - No inspection planned

Fairyhouse - No inspection planned

Cheltenham will hold a precautionary inspection at 7.30am on Saturday for Trials Day but the track is currently raceable.

The track brought forward a planned midday inspection on Friday and Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin said: "Temperatures remained positive overnight, and the ground has continued to thaw with the racing line now free from frost.

“The Going is currently Soft, Good to Soft in places on the New Course and Good to Soft, Soft in places on the Cross Country Course. Frost covers will be deployed today on the New Course in order to protect the ground from tonight’s forecast where temperatures could drop to -2c, therefore there will be a further Precautionary Inspection at 7:30am on Saturday."

“Due to significant improvements on course, the contingency plans to restage the raceday on Sunday 29th January are no longer in place.”

Huntingdon’s Friday card takes place after passing a morning inspection.

Get Stuck In: Cheltenham Trials Day and Sky Bet Chase preview

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

