The top jockey chats about the exploits of Nube Negra, Protektorat, Le Milos and Ashtown Lad over the past month with the latter giving him a great feel around the Grand National fences at Aintree last weekend.

All eyes are now on antepost favourite Midnight River in the AIS December Gold Cup Handicap Chase at Cheltenham on Saturday, where clerk of the course Jon Pullin is trying to pull out all the stops to get the meeting on despite a freezing forecast.

Third to Ga Law in the Paddy Power Cup at Cheltenham in November, Midnight River is 4/1 with Sky Bet to go two places better on Saturday.

However, even if the meeting gets the green light, the Skelton horse might not be turning up at Prestbury Park in the big handicap.

“He’s in real good form,” Harry Skelton says on Get Stuck In. “He ran well at the Paddy Power meeting. I think this track will suit him a little bit better – it’s more open and it should bring stamina to the fore.

“That’s definitely what he’s got.

“We’ll just have to keep an eye on the ground, he’s not certain to run yet. It looks like a testing week again for the clerks of the courses with the frost coming as well, we’ll just have to see.”

Watch the full Skelton interview, a chat with Cheltenham’s clerk Pullin and Martin Dixon and Dan Barber’s views on all racing topics via the YouTube link below.