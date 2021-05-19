Sporting Life
Jockey Jason Watson

Watson handed seven-day suspension at Nottingham

By Sporting Life
07:07 · WED May 19, 2021

Jason Watson was banned for seven days by the Nottingham stewards after Noisy Night finished unplaced in the British Stallion Studs EBF Maiden Stakes.

The two-year-old veered left leaving the stalls, conceding plenty of ground to his seven rivals, before Watson corrected him and he eventually finished 26 lengths behind the winner, Unspoken.

The stewards inquired into Watson’s ride, with trainer Roger Charlton, who was not on course, stating he was satisfied with his effort from what he had seen on television footage.

Watson explained his mount lost a “significant amount of ground and was never travelling” after ducking left, losing “any chance of being competitive” in his opinion and decided there was little point in “trying to recover ground from such an uncompetitive position”.

The stewards opted to suspend Watson for seven days for “failing to take all reasonable and permissible measures to ensure Noisy Night was given full opportunity to obtain the best possible placing”. The ban runs June 1-7.

