Wathnan swoop for French Derby runner-up First Look

Wathnan Racing have added to their burgeoning squad for Royal Ascot with the purchase of Prix du Jockey Club runner-up First Look.

Trained by Andre Fabre, the son of Lope De Vega found only impressive winner Look De Vega too good at Chantilly. Before that he had occupied the same position at Chantilly behind leading St James’s Palace stakes contender Darlinghurst. Master trainer Fabre has been responsible for seven Royal meeting winners, the last of those being Le Brivido in the 2016 running of the Jersey Stakes. Richard Brown, racing adviser to the Qatari-owned Wathnan operation, said: “Andre’s delighted with the way he’s come out of the race, and he’s under consideration for the Hampton Court at the end of next week.”

Karl Burke Royal Ascot 2024 Stable Tour: 'I think he will run a huge race'

James Doyle under no illusions despite strong book of Ascot rides It is not unusual for James Doyle to have some nice rides to look forward to at Royal Ascot. But there is a different kind of pressure this time around, as he prepares to ride as first jockey to the burgeoning Wathnan Racing for the first time at the meeting. Doyle is no stranger to riding for powerhouse operations. He was swiftly snapped up by Juddmonte as their retained rider early into his career and his recent CV is littered with success in the royal blue of Godolphin for whom he rode as able deputy to his great friend William Buick. Even Aidan O’Brien has come calling over the past few years, but he is now the man in the privileged position of riding the pick of the Emir of Qatar’s growing racing empire. Wathnan’s backroom team have been busy assembling a stellar squad for battle at the summer showpiece they enjoyed immediate success at in 2023. Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and Queen’s Vase scorer Gregory were both on the scoresheet 12 months ago and all eyes will be on the man in the saddle as he attempts to add to his 18 Royal Ascot winners. “Ascot is a high-pressure week and Wathnan have invested heavily so they want success,” said Doyle. “But as we know that doesn’t guarantee success and we know how difficult Ascot can be. “I’ve gone there some years thinking I have great chances and have come away with nothing so you need a lot of luck and everything to go right.”

READ: How Timeform rate Wathnan's two-year-olds