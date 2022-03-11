Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Cheltenham - watering under way
Cheltenham - watering under way

Watering starts on New Course at Cheltenham

By Sporting Life
15:54 · FRI March 11, 2022

The going at Cheltenham ahead of The Festival™ next week is currently Good, Good to Soft in places, with watering commencing on Friday on the New Course which is used on days three and four of The Festival.

Jon Pullin, who is overseeing his first Festival as Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham, reported on Friday morning: “All preparations have gone well and the course is looking in fantastic shape. After a drying day yesterday I changed the going description this morning to Good, Good to Soft in places (from Good to Soft).

“The forecast is for three to five millimetres of rain today and then there is a chance of further light showers on Sunday. Next week is then looking like it will dry, with daytime temperatures of up to 15 degrees Celsius.

“In light of this forecast, I made the decision today to begin watering the New Course, which is in use on Thursday and Friday of The Festival. We will see what rain arrives and how the course is looking before I make any decision on watering the Old Course, which is in use on Tuesday and Wednesday.”

Best Bets | 2022 Cheltenham Festival Previews

