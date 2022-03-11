Jon Pullin, who is overseeing his first Festival as Clerk of the Course at Cheltenham, reported on Friday morning: “All preparations have gone well and the course is looking in fantastic shape. After a drying day yesterday I changed the going description this morning to Good, Good to Soft in places (from Good to Soft).

“The forecast is for three to five millimetres of rain today and then there is a chance of further light showers on Sunday. Next week is then looking like it will dry, with daytime temperatures of up to 15 degrees Celsius.

“In light of this forecast, I made the decision today to begin watering the New Course, which is in use on Thursday and Friday of The Festival. We will see what rain arrives and how the course is looking before I make any decision on watering the Old Course, which is in use on Tuesday and Wednesday.”