Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Racecards
Fast Results
Tips
Features
Full Results
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
A thrilling Ayr win for Nazanin
There's one to watch at Ayr today

WATCH: Racing Daily video including statistical pointers and selections

By Andrew McLaren
09:25 · MON July 17, 2023

Our man highlights horses to keep an eye on in England, Ireland and Scotland today.

HEADGEAR ANGLE

15:45 Ayr – FOOLS RUSH IN


FOOLS RUSH IN was a winner off a mark of 95 last season when under the care of Hugo Palmer where he regularly raced with cheekpieces and a tongue-tie fitted.He’s yet to win since moving to Jim Goldie but has been running well in defeat and has dropped to a tempting mark of 87, but crucially, the cheekpieces and a tongue-tie are back on now for the first time since moving yards, which makes him very interesting in the Ayr Gold Cup Trial at 15:45.

COURSE SPECIALIST

16:35 Newton Abbot - ROMANOR

ROMANOR loves it at Newton Abbot, his last three wins have been here, and he caught the eye last time when finishing strongly after being hampered at the last fence. Look out for him in the 16:35 - he looks ready to strike again racing from 2 lb below his last winning mark.

STRONG FORM

19:20 Killarney - AGHADOWEY

Heading over to Ireland for the evening card at Killarney where AGHADOWEY must have a big chance in the Fillies Maiden. She ran really well from off the pace on debut to finish second behind Warm Heart who has won twice since, including the Ribblesdale at Royal Ascot, and the third from that race has won twice too, including at Group 3 level. Her form couldn’t be working out any better and she will some beating in the 19:20.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING