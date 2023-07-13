WATCH: Racing Daily video including statistical pointers and selections

Our man highlights horses to keep an eye on in England, Ireland and Scotland today.

HEADGEAR ANGLE 15:45 Ayr – FOOLS RUSH IN



FOOLS RUSH IN was a winner off a mark of 95 last season when under the care of Hugo Palmer where he regularly raced with cheekpieces and a tongue-tie fitted.He’s yet to win since moving to Jim Goldie but has been running well in defeat and has dropped to a tempting mark of 87, but crucially, the cheekpieces and a tongue-tie are back on now for the first time since moving yards, which makes him very interesting in the Ayr Gold Cup Trial at 15:45.

COURSE SPECIALIST 16:35 Newton Abbot - ROMANOR

ROMANOR loves it at Newton Abbot, his last three wins have been here, and he caught the eye last time when finishing strongly after being hampered at the last fence. Look out for him in the 16:35 - he looks ready to strike again racing from 2 lb below his last winning mark.

STRONG FORM 19:20 Killarney - AGHADOWEY