The six-year-old was sent off the 1/8 favourite for the Coolmore N.H. Sires Mogul Irish EBF Mares Novice Chase having won a similar Grade 2 contest on her chasing debut at Limerick over Christmas, but punters will have had hearts in mouths at the first fence.

The daughter of No Risk At All adjusted markedly to her right at the first obstacles and almost sent Townend out of the side door, the champion jockey just remaining intact and able to get back on an even keel despite disturbing his famous pink and green silks in the incident.

Allegorie De Vassy continued to jump slightly right at every fence but she proved far too good for her opposition, setting a good gallop and drawing right away to score by 19 lengths from 17/2 second-favourite Brides Hill.

The sponsors reacted by making her 13/8 from 7/4 for the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in March, with Sky Bet leaving her unchanged as their 5/4 favourite ahead of Impervious at 15/8.