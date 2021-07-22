WATCH: Paul Mulrennan interview ahead of the Sky Bet Sunday Series

Paul Mulrennan on the Sky Bet Sunday Series that launches at Musselburgh this weekend

Three Sundays. Three of the biggest venues. A whole host of talent.

Welcome to the Sky Bet Sunday Series.

Bringing new life to Sunday horse racing, the Sky Bet Sunday Series brings with it the chance for jockeys, trainers and stable staff to win big prizes.

A brand new format sees competition over three Sundays with over £600,000 in prize money, and huge bonuses for the jockeys & horses that can grab multiple wins across the series. Not to mention up to £50,000 in jackpot prizes to be won on ITV7.

Starting at Musselburgh this Sunday 25th July live on ITV4 and Racing TV from 3.45pm.