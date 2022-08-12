Upwardly mobile trainer Paddy Twomey talks to Oli Bell ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York, featuring one of the market leaders for Europe's richest Flat handicaps.
The trainer said of big Sky Bet Ebor contender Earl Of Tyrone: "I think he’ll be competitive in Group races so I’d be hoping he might be ahead of his mark, I think he’ll continue to improve and in the fulness of time be rated higher.
"The track will play to his strengths, he’s a big galloper with a long stride. He’ll love the long straight at York and stays well.
"He travels well in his races too and is very straightforward. I think he’ll run well."