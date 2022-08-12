Sporting Life
PADDY TWOMEY DELETE

WATCH: Paddy Twomey on Sky Bet Ebor Festival team including La Petite Coco

By Sporting Life
14:46 · FRI August 12, 2022

Upwardly mobile trainer Paddy Twomey talks to Oli Bell ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival at York, featuring one of the market leaders for Europe's richest Flat handicaps.

WATCH the video below to get Twomey's thoughts on...

  • Earl Of Tyrone
  • La Petite Coco
  • French Claim

The trainer said of big Sky Bet Ebor contender Earl Of Tyrone: "I think he’ll be competitive in Group races so I’d be hoping he might be ahead of his mark, I think he’ll continue to improve and in the fulness of time be rated higher.

"The track will play to his strengths, he’s a big galloper with a long stride. He’ll love the long straight at York and stays well.

"He travels well in his races too and is very straightforward. I think he’ll run well."

