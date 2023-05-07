Sporting Life
On board with Frankie Dettori in the 2000 Guineas
On board with Frankie Dettori in the 2000 Guineas

WATCH: On board Chaldean with Frankie Dettori in 2000 Guineas

By Sporting Life
12:01 · SUN May 07, 2023

Jockey Cam captured Frankie Dettori’s brilliant winning ride aboard Chaldean in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Satyrday and you can watch the footage from the rider's perspective.

Dettori was winning his 22nd British Classic in his farewell season aboard the Andrew Balding-trained son of Frankel.

The fairy-tale victory for the Italian Hall of Fame jockey, 52, was an astonishing 278th global Group 1, his 120th British Group 1 and 58th QIPCO British Champions Series success.

WATCH: Video courtesy of QIPCO British Champions Series

Fly with Frankie Dettori on Chaldean

