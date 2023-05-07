The fairy-tale victory for the Italian Hall of Fame jockey, 52, was an astonishing 278th global Group 1, his 120th British Group 1 and 58th QIPCO British Champions Series success.

Dettori was winning his 22nd British Classic in his farewell season aboard the Andrew Balding-trained son of Frankel.

WATCH: Video courtesy of QIPCO British Champions Series

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org