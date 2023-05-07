Jockey Cam captured Frankie Dettori’s brilliant winning ride aboard Chaldean in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas at Newmarket on Satyrday and you can watch the footage from the rider's perspective.
Dettori was winning his 22nd British Classic in his farewell season aboard the Andrew Balding-trained son of Frankel.
The fairy-tale victory for the Italian Hall of Fame jockey, 52, was an astonishing 278th global Group 1, his 120th British Group 1 and 58th QIPCO British Champions Series success.
