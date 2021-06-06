WATCH: Oisin Murphy Cazoo Derby commentary as Adayar wins under Adam Kirby

Oisin Murphy missed out on the ride on Cazoo Derby winner Adayar after an extraordinary build-up to the great race - see how he reacts to the horse winning, as it happens.

It was a remarkable Derby in many ways at Epsom on Saturday but one of the key storylines surrounded the riding arrangements, which took a few twists before final declarations on Thursday morning. In the weeks preceding the Classic, the ride on well-touted John Leeper appeared to be up for grabs after he'd been partnered by William Buick (Hollie Doyle, who had ridden Ed Dunlop's colt at Newcastle in April, was out at the time) in his trial at Newmarket. Buick was always bound to keep the ride on Godolphin's Dante Stakes winner Hurricane Lane, who he steered home at York, in the Derby so, as is often the case in most major races the world over, a lot seemingly depended on Aidan O'Brien's plan.

Dual Derby-winner Frankie Dettori, who had ridden 1000 Guineas victor Mother Earth and Cazoo Oaks winner Snowfall for the Ballydoyle trainer already this season, was in line to ride Dante third High Definition, but when it became clear he wasn't going to be in the line-up on Wednesday afternoon, the jockey merry-go-round was set in motion. Unfortunately, two-time champion jockey Oisin Murphy, who had been booked to ride Adayar since the start of the week, was dealt a heart-breaking blow when it became clear Dunlop had ditched plans to team up with Kirby when original first-choice for John Leeper, Dettori, was now free for the ride. Meanwhile, Adayar's trainer Charlie Appleby felt compelled to remain faithful to the subsequently 'jocked-off' Kirby, who had been riding out the eventual 16/1 winner in his preparatory work at Moulton Paddocks, leaving Murphy without a ride. The rest is history. "Adam Kirby on Adayar is about to win the Derby!" said Murphy with a wry smile as he watched on from the rails. "The ride I've given up... but well done Adam Kirby. He's streaking clear in the Epsom Derby... hats off to Adayar... a brilliant result for all connections. "That's racing and hopefully I'll get my day in the next few years."

