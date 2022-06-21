Sporting Life
Kieran Schofield skips clear on Calculus at Beverley
Watch Kieran Schofield's brilliant ride as Calculus pulls of 50/1 shock success at Beverley

By Sporting Life
17:28 · TUE June 21, 2022

A canny decision by Kieran Schofield to send Calculus forwards at Beverley paid dividends as the pair skipped clear of the field, before surviving a late scare to win at 50/1.

Unfancied in the betting after racking up a run of 16 consecutive defeats, which included failing to beat a single rival on each of his last two starts, the son of Frankel's fortunes were about to change in dramatic style.

Given a brilliantly-positive ride by the 5lb claimer en route to securing a first career success, Calculus kicked clear of his rivals some way from home and just had enough left in the tank to repel the late challengers, landing the spoils for trainer Sara Ender.

Watch the thrilling finish back with our FREE VIDEO REPLAY below.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

