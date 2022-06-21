Unfancied in the betting after racking up a run of 16 consecutive defeats, which included failing to beat a single rival on each of his last two starts, the son of Frankel's fortunes were about to change in dramatic style.

Given a brilliantly-positive ride by the 5lb claimer en route to securing a first career success, Calculus kicked clear of his rivals some way from home and just had enough left in the tank to repel the late challengers, landing the spoils for trainer Sara Ender.

Watch the thrilling finish back with our FREE VIDEO REPLAY below.