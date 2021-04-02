Horse Racing
Shishkin jumps the last in the Sporting Life Arkle

Lambourn Open Day: Nicky Henderson takes us through Shishkin's Sporting Life Arkle win

By Sporting Life
11:51 · FRI April 02, 2021

As part of the Peter O'Sullevan 2021 Lambourn Open Day, Nicky Henderson talks us through Shishkin's brilliant win in the Sporting Life Arkle.

It was a rare highlight for the home team over the four days as the unbeaten chaser followed in the hoofprints of stablemates including Sprinter Sacre and Altior by running way with the Grade One feature.

Lambourn Open Day - Nicky Henderson looks back on the Sporting Life Arkle | Shishkin

Visit www.lambournopenday.com for a unique opportunity to visit Lambourn Valley trainers’ yards and come face to face with the horses and trainers along with their staff and jockeys.

