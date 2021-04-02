Lambourn Open Day: Nicky Henderson takes us through Shishkin's Sporting Life Arkle win

As part of the Peter O'Sullevan 2021 Lambourn Open Day, Nicky Henderson talks us through Shishkin's brilliant win in the Sporting Life Arkle.
It was a rare highlight for the home team over the four days as the unbeaten chaser followed in the hoofprints of stablemates including Sprinter Sacre and Altior by running way with the Grade One feature.
