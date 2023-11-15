WATCH: Get Stuck In Series Two Episode Two

Niall Hannity hosts and he's joined by Martin Dixon and Dan Barber for all the usual racing discussion.

They debate the performance of Gerri Colombe at Down Royal last week and ask 'has Gordon Elliott got another Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner on his hands'?

There are horses for the tracker, selections for this weekend's Paddy Power Gold Cup and Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle and a look at the state-of-the-play with the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

We get updates from the guests on leading Paddy Power Gold Cup hopes The Real Whacker, Notlongtillmay and Whistleinthedark, while Mullins has news of Greatwood favourite Onlyamatteroftime.

So Get Stuck In and watch on the link below: