Watch Episode Two of Get Stuck In
WATCH: Get Stuck In Series Two Episode Two

By Sporting Life
16:55 · WED November 15, 2023

Get Stuck In returns and Patrick Mullins, Laura Morgan and Patrick Neville join our regular panel to look ahead to Cheltenham this weekend.

Niall Hannity hosts and he's joined by Martin Dixon and Dan Barber for all the usual racing discussion.

They debate the performance of Gerri Colombe at Down Royal last week and ask 'has Gordon Elliott got another Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner on his hands'?

There are horses for the tracker, selections for this weekend's Paddy Power Gold Cup and Unibet Greatwood Handicap Hurdle and a look at the state-of-the-play with the Betway Queen Mother Champion Chase.

We get updates from the guests on leading Paddy Power Gold Cup hopes The Real Whacker, Notlongtillmay and Whistleinthedark, while Mullins has news of Greatwood favourite Onlyamatteroftime.

So Get Stuck In and watch on the link below:

Get Stuck In: Paddy Power Gold Cup and Greatwood Hurdle - Series 2 Episode 2

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org

