It's here - our team preview next week's Cheltenham Festival with tips for every day and a key update on the ground and weather forecast.
Clerk of the Course Jon Pullin provides host Niall Hannity with that as he walks the track at Prestbury Park while in the studio Martin Dixon and Ben Linfoot are on hand to guide you through the feature action.
Dan Barber and Fran Berry join forces to offer their daily best bet while you get to see updates from Willie Mullins and Nicky Henderson too.
It's a bumper edition of the show so GSI right now...
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org