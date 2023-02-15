Sporting Life
WATCH: Get Stuck In episode 13 - Ascot & Haydock, Jonbon and Betfair Hurdle reaction

By Sporting Life
16:51 · WED February 15, 2023

Ben Linfoot is joined by Daryl Jacob, Dan Barber and Martin Dixon in the studio, while Nicky Henderson, Dan Skelton and Patrick Mullins join the team on video.

Daryl reflects on Messire des Obeaux's Warwick win, gives us his view on the Sporting Life Arkle and Ryanair picture and talks Bristol De Mai ahead of his run in the Grand National Trial at Haydock.

Nicky talks all things Shishkin ahead of the Betfair Ascot Chase, Skelton weighs up his weekend options for Ashtown Lad and Patrick discusses the Mullins team from Naas, looks ahead to Gowran this upcoming weekend and the unfortunate news that Allaho has been ruled out of Cheltenham.

Dan, Martin and Daryl all have tracker horses for you while the first two named have best bets for the weekend at Haydock and Ascot.

It's a bumper edition of the show so GSI below...

Get Stuck In - Ep 13: Jonbon, Betfair Hurdle reaction and Haydock & Ascot tips

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

