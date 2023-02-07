Sporting Life
Watch the latest edition of Get Stuck In
WATCH: Get Stuck In episode 12 - Newbury and Dublin Racing Festival

By Sporting Life
17:41 · TUE February 07, 2023

Niall Hannity is joined by Chris Gordon and Keith Ottesen ahead of a big weekend with Martin Dixon and Dan Barber in the studio.

Keith offers up the important weather and going news ahead of Saturday's valuable Betfair Hurdle at which Chris is taking aim at with both Highway One O Two and Aucunrisque.

Dan and Martin look ahead to the big race and offer their best weekend bet plus two more horses you must add to your trackers.

The pair reflect on all the key action from the Dublin Racing Festival too and we get the thoughts of Patrick Mullins and Daryl Jacob on their big winners.

So Get Stuck In on the link below.

Get Stuck In - Ep 12: Dublin Racing Festival reaction and Betfair Hurdle thoughts

