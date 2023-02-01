Niall Hannity is joined by Gordon Elliott, Stuart Crawford and Patrick Mullins ahead of a big weekend with Martin Dixon and Dan Barber in the studio.
Stuart is set to have runners in Ireland, Scotland and England across Saturday and Sunday and he updates on his plans while riding on a horse he hopes might give him a first Cheltenham Festival winner next month.
Gordon takes us through his team for Leopardstown this weekend and Patrick has fascinating insight on the likes of State Man, Vauban, Galopin Des Champs and Facile Vega.
Also find out why he doesn't think the only dangers to whatever he rides in the bumper are stabled at Closutton either.
Dan and Martin have their best weekend bets as well as reflections on the key action on Festival Trials Day at Cheltenham.
So Get Stuck In on the link below.
