Niall Hannity is joined by Jamie Snowden, Harry Skelton and Patrick Mullins ahead of a big weekend with Martin Dixon and Ben Linfoot in the studio.
Snowden chats Ga Law's chance in the Sky Bet Chase at Doncaster as his horse assumes the market leader position while he updates us on his Cheltenham runner, too.
It's a massive weekend for the Skeltons and Harry talks all things Protektorat ahead of his Cotswold Chase run, while Patrick Mullins gives us his weekly Closutton update including the latest on Grade 1 Clarence House Chase favourite, Energumene.
With final fields to work with the studio panel preview all nine races at Cheltenham as well as the Sky Bet Chase, with Dixon's weekend best bet coming at Doncaster while Linfoot takes one against the field in the usually-informative Timeform Novices' Handicap Chase.
Get Stuck In via the link below.
